Head coaches: Ben Bowne (eighth season), Megan Chapman (second season), Dean Rocha (first season).
Last year: Stonington won the ECC Division II meet and placed fifth at the Class S state meet.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Hannah Andersen, Helena Hoinsky, Marin Singletary. Juniors: Olivia Duhig, Alexa Williams. Sophomores: Madeline DeLaura, Mia Pisani, Illiana Rashleigh, Maya Terwilliger.
New to varsity:
Senior: Tess Vickerman. Juniors: Sara Diaz, Addison Labbe, Lauren Vossler. Sophomores: Katie Anbari, Emma Logel, Emily Stamm, Peyton Vanderstreet. Freshman: Mason Zagol.
Outlook: Stonington once again expects to be in the mix for the ECC Division II championship and is very capable of scoring points at the Class S state championships.
“We should absolutely contend,” Bowne said.
Andersen, Rashleigh and Hoinsky were part of the 1,600 sprint medley relay that won the Class S title. Terwilliger should round out that relay and it will be strong again.
Terwillinger and Andersen will both run the 55 dash. Williams and Hoinsky will be in the 300. Hoinsky won the 300 at the ECC Division II meet last season and was third in the 600. Andersen was third in the 300.
Williams and Rashleigh will compete in the 600. Rashleigh was second in the 1,000 at the ECC meet last season.
Vanderstreet is coming off a successful cross country season in the fall and will join Labbe to give the Bears depth in the distance events.
Singletary will be strong in the long jump. She was third in the event at the ECC meet at 14-2, but jumped 15 feet in the outdoor season. She will approach 16 feet this season, Bowne said.
Coach’s take: “We lost some depth at shot put and field events so we have to find people to fill those holes. On the track, we have pretty good coverage.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.