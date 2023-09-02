Head coach: Megan Chapman (3rd season)
Last year: Finished third in Eastern Connecticut Conference Division III
Returning to varsity:
Juniors: Peyton Vanderstreet, Madeline DeLaura, Mia Pisani.
Sophomores: Molly Musselman, Ella Rothman.
New to varsity:
Seniors: Addison Labbe, Lauren Vossler. Sophomores: Maizy Alu, Hannah Hargus. Freshmen: Ava Medeiros, Eloise Laquerre, Molly Niedbala.
Outlook:
Chapman has huge expectations with the largest turnout for the program during her tenure.
“It was the first time that I haven’t had to wait until school started to try and find a fifth runner,” Chapman said. “It was a struggle with COVID so it’s awesome having so many out for the team.
Vanderstreet finished 10th in the ECC meet last season at Norwich Golf Course and along with Musselman was an ECC all-star.
Labbe and Vossler, both standouts in the spring on the track squad, decided to make the move to cross country in the fall.
Vanderstreet and Labbe look to be Chapman’s top two runners. She said that during the spring those two were always super competitive with one another running together most of the way before seeing who could out kick the other.
Stonington moves up to Division II of the ECC this fall.
The other divisional teams are Bacon Academy, Killingly, Ledyard, New London and Waterford.
Coach’s take: “All these kids are really driven. They’re all excited talking about all the things they want to do, winning together as a team. It’s nice to see that it’s coming from them. That’s something I haven’t even brought up. I love the fact they brought all of it up on their own."
Rich Zalusky
