Head coach: Paulla Solar (20th year). Assistant coaches: Ed Kolnaski, Hillary Parzych, Falecia Porter.
Last year: Stonington finished 4-6 in an abbreviated pandemic season.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Anne Drago (G, captain), Sophia Fernholz (F, captain), Olivia Fustini (F, captain). Juniors: Diya Patel (G), Mackenzie Pettegrow (G). Sophomores: Gabby Dimock (F), Sierra Lund (G).
New to varsity:
Sophomores: Presley Smith (F), Nora Walsh (G). Freshmen: Emily Obrey (F), Rory Risley (F).
Outlook: Stonington returns three solid contributors in Drago, Fernholz and Fustini.
Drago averaged 6.9 points per game and Fernholz 5.1 last season. Fustini, a solid rebounder, has been out with an injury and Solar is uncertain when she will return.
Cierra Bravar, a freshman guard who averaged 8.2 points last season and would have been the top returning scorer, transferred to Ledyard.
Risley, who stands 6 feet, will help with rebounding. Dimock is an athletic presence, and Pettegrow can also contribute. Solar said Patel and Obrey could also get minutes.
Solar is hesitant to be specific about the team’s defensive plans for the season. In the past, the Bears would trap and press often.
“I think we are going to try and change it depending on our opponents,” Solar said. “We don’t like to play zone, but sometimes we might have to. We want to be able to fall back on our man-to-man defense.”
Solar said a number of players have become better shooters.
Coach’s take: “I would like to win the league and we want to go to states. The state tournament is a better tournament for this year since they added Class MM. We do have some tough teams on our schedule. Hopefully, that will prepare us for states.”
— Keith Kimberlin
