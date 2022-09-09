STONINGTON — Stonington High winning a state or league football championship ranks as a special occasion.
The Bears have won a single CIAC championship (1991) since the state started to stage playoffs nearly half a century ago. The Stonington youth 14-and-under team won the Southern New England Youth Football Conference Super Bowl title for the first time ever in 2018.
The present Stonington football seniors were eighth-graders in 2018. Though success at that level doesn't always portend greatness in high school, SNEYFC youth teams from Killingly, New London, Norwich, Groton-Mystic, Griswold, Plainfield and Ledyard have parlayed Super Bowls into future high school prominence.
Will the '18 youth Bears taste success as high school seniors? Stonington, which opens 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Notre Dame-Fairfield in a tough nonleague matchup, does not feature all of the key players responsible for that Super Bowl win.
Quarterback Chase Gouvin is now a major contributor at La Salle Academy in Rhode Island. Speedster Josh Mooney is not playing football this year, choosing to focus his athletic efforts into landing Division I track and field scholarship. Others have opted to transfer to prep schools or have attended Wheeler High.
Stonington coach A.J. Massengale knew expectations would be raised for that crop of athletes after they won the youth title. While all the critical pieces to that championship puzzle are not still at Stonington, the 19-year Bears coach believes enough talent remains to make Stonington a quality ECC team, continuing the program's upsurge from 2021, when the Bears fielded a high-scoring squad that played better than its 5-5 record.
"We have many of the same concepts in place as we did last year," Massengale said. "We obviously have a lot of new faces in new places, but we are excited to see the development process play out. Though we have some two-way players, we have many kids who will primarily focus on one side of the ball, which will aid the evolution of our team."
Shooting for a winning record, which would be Stonington's first since 2016, is a realistic goal. And that objective comes despite facing a difficult schedule, which includes nonleague tests against traditional playoff contenders such as Notre Dame and Rocky Hill, plus ECC challenges against Killingly, New London and Fitch, not to mention Westerly on Thanksgiving.
Two ECC Division III All-Stars, defensive back/running back Will French and linebacker/back Ben Massengale, return for Stonington after making their mark as juniors.
French showed flashes of brilliance, scoring 14 touchdowns, highlighted by a six-TD, 300-yard-plus total-offense performance against Waterford. He was a starting safety and highly effective backup running back last year, gaining more than 500 yards with a penchant for finding the end zone. Though not standing much more than 5 feet 8, the 155-pound French runs angry, breaking tackles with quickness, spins and acceleration. He will get plenty of touches as a featured back this year.
"Will is a very versatile athlete who did it all, returning kicks and punts, running the ball, and playing defense," Massengale said. "He plays with a motor and creates absolute havoc for opposing teams in all three phases."
Ben Massengale, the coach's son, will also be counted on in the backfield, where he scored two touchdowns last year. He excelled on defense, shuttling between linebacker and defensive back as a de facto coach on the field.
"Ben is a very strong open-field tackler who finds his way to the football," Massengale said. "One of Ben's biggest strengths is understanding the game plan and directing pre-snap traffic."
Other returning starters include 6-foot-5 senior receiver Brady Mullen, senior receiver Josiah Blackman (three TDs last year) and senior receiver/defensive back Jack Scahill. Sophomore linebacker Patrick McGugan, who registered two defensive TDs as a freshman, will give the Bears a lift when he returns from an injury in October.
The Bears will rely on a host of first-year starters, including sophomore quarterback Justin Carter, and an entirely new and young offensive line. Stonington featured a strong blocking front last season, including All-ECC linemen Jameson Griffith and Jacob Yackley. Massengale listed juniors Julian Keena, Ethan Torres, Jack Anderson, Burt Corley and freshman Ethan Greene as starters.
Carter, a "dual threat" at quarterback, must replace the graduated Lucien Tedeschi, who energized Stonington's offense last season with nearly 600 yards rushing, key passing TDs and leadership. Massengale said Carter has the athletic ability to spark the Bears in a similar fashion.
Junior Cole Phelan and sophomore Cooper Light will join the experienced wideout crew of Blackman, Mullen and Scahill.
Defensively, Keena will be counted on to play on the line along with seniors Jackson Hayes, Charlie Worsdale and Brandon Bull. Massengale keys the linebacking corps alongside Corley, senior Lance Goddard, junior Ethan Mahoney, Light and junior Justin Rodriguez. McGugan, who offers quality size at more than 200 pounds, will make his presence felt at linebacker when he returns.
French and Scahill return to the secondary along with seniors Quinn Felderman, Noah Christina and sophomore Finn Eck.
Mahoney filled in as a punter and kicker last year when Mooney, an outstanding kicker aside from a dangerous skill-position weapon, suffered a midseason concussion and did not return.
Stonington's 5-5 mark was its best record since going 6-4 in 2016. It was a unique .500 record — the Bears were 4-2 and riding high after a last-minute win over a then-undefeated Ledyard. They lost an epic 55-54 overtime game to Waterford, signaling a late-season tumble during which they lost three of their final four games.
Stonington found itself caught between struggling to contain physical rushing offenses (Windham, Killingly and Westerly) and rolling up big wins against overmatched squads (Plainfield, Bacon, Montville and Griswold). The Bears sported a plus-120-point scoring margin thanks to four blowout wins.
Stonington will learn rather quickly where it stands this year, opening against Notre Dame-Fairfield, which made the CIAC playoffs last year, followed by Waterford and New London.
