Head coach: Jenna Tucchio (19th season). Assistant coaches: Jocelyn Kepple, Lauren McGugan.
Last year: Stonington went 18-4 and finished runner-up in the Class S state tournament.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Madi Allard (G, captain), Emma Spathakis (D, captain). Juniors: Paige Goebel (MF), Megan Harris (MF), Bri Plew (MF), Nora Walsh (F). Sophomores: Katie Anbari (F), Shay Burnside (D), Anna Lettiere (F), Emily Obrey (D), Isabella Spaulding (D).
New to varsity:
Seniors: Martha Bellet (F), Tess Vickerman (D, captain).
Outlook: Stonington returns one of its least-experienced lineups in a long time after graduating eight players that earned some level of ECC postseason recognition.
Stonington scored 76 goals last season and players who scored 69 of them graduated or are no longer a part of the team.
“When I first started, we had 10 seniors and there have been years where we graduated six or seven,” Tucchio said. “But it’s been awhile since we’ve had such young team in terms of experience.”
Allard, who played goalie in 2020, returns to the position.
“We are going to be looking for a lot of leadership from her as our defense is so young,” Tucchio said.
Spathakis, Plew, Burnside and Spaulding will play in the back. Plew will also move up to midfield and even up front as the season moves along. Walsh, Lettiere and Anbari will play on the wings or up front.
“I’m hoping that Emma and Bri can help us move the ball,” Tucchio said. “We have some good talent on the forward line. We just have to be able to move and distribute the ball to them.”
Coach’s take: “They have to establish their own identity. We have to find out what our strengths are and try to capitalize on that. It might take a little time to establish that and how we define ourselves. We have the athletes; we won’t have the experience. It might be a little rocky at first.”
— Keith Kimberlin
