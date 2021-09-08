Head coach: Jenna Tucchio (18th season). Assistant coaches: Jocelyn Kepple, Lauren McGugan.
Last year: Stonington finished 13-1, avenging its only loss by beating East Lyme in the regional finals. There was no ECC tournament due to COVID-19.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Eileen Ackley (MF-D), Anne Drago (D, captain), Sophia Fernholz (D, captain), Alex Fidrych (F), Dillon Griscom (MF), Sam Harris (F), Sandy McGugan (MF, captain), Maddie Mendez (MF), Hannah Nulick (F), Avery Slocum (GK). Juniors: Madi Allard (GK), Emma Spathakis.
New to varsity:
Juniors: Hannah Anderson (MF-D), Etta Lund (F). Sophomores: Gabby Dimock (F-MF), Brianna Plew (MF-D), Nora Walsh (F).
Outlook: Stonington will have to develop its forward line, but after that it’s a struggle to find too many flaws in the Bears.
Drago and Fernholz are three-year starters on the backline. Ackley is a returning starter at halfback.
“They are just outstanding,” Tucchio said. “When the ball comes into the circle they can handle it. They give great support to our goalie.”
Slocum and Allard both played in goal last season and it could be the same situation this year.
McGugan, an All-State midfielder, returns. She will be joined there by returning starters Griscom and Mendez.
“I’m really hoping our midfield can keep the ball moving into attack and create opportunities,” Tucchio said.
Nulick returns on the front line where she scored 12 goals in 14 games last season. Harris will play at right wing. The left wing spot is undecided. Dimock, who is new to the sport, could see some time up front.
Lund, Walsh, Fidrych and Plew will also contribute
“Our forwards are going to have to learn how to work together,” Tucchio said.
Coach’s take: “We want to defend the ECC regular-season championship and win the ECC tournament. We are hoping to get to the postseason and make a good run at the Class S title.”
— Keith Kimberlin
