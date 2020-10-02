Head coach: Jenna Tucchio (17th season). Assistant coach: Lauren McGugan.
Last year: Stonington finished 13-4-2, reaching the quarterfinals of the Class S tournament. The Bears lost to East Lyme in overtime in the ECC title game.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Ellie Korinek (F, captain), Olivia Monte (F, captain), Teagan O’Brien (MF, captain), Shea O’Connor (MF), Maya Shaughnessy (MF), Madison Wing (F). Juniors: Anne Drago (D), Sophia Fernholz (D), Dillon Griscom (MF), Samantha Harris (MF), Sandy McGugan (MF), Madison Mendez (MF), Hannah Nulick (F). Sophomores: Madison Allard (GK), Etta Lund (MF).
New to varsity: Juniors: Eileen Ackley (MF), Alex Fidrych (F), Avery Slocum (GK). Sophomore: Emma Spathakis (MF).
Outlook: With nearly every starter returning, the Bears would likely have been in the conversation for the Class S title. But the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of the state tournament.
Tucchio said she is disappointed for her team, especially the seniors, but it hasn't been discussed. Instead, the Bears are staying positive.
“All of our conversations have been about just being able to play,” Tucchio said. “We never talked about a state championship. Our mindset is just on the season. They’ve all been very positive.”
The Bears return a second-team All-State selection in Korinek, who scored 18 goals last season. Monte added 11 goals last season. They will be joined by Nulick up front.
“Our forward line is very aggressive, very fast and very smart,” Tucchio said. “Ellie and Olivia have been playing together since the youth program.”
O’Brien and McGugan provide experience and skill in the midfield. Fernholz and Drago worked well on the backline last season and seemed to improve with each game.
Coach’s take: “They are just excited to play; they just want an opportunity. They know we could be shut down at any time and it could be taken away. Even though there is no trophy, nor formal recognition, we want to make it all the way through and win our region.”
— Keith Kimberlin
