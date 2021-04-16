GIRLS
Head coach: John Thornell (first season). Assistant coach: Cailee Mathewson.
2019: Stonington’s second varsity boat placed second in at the Connecticut Public Schools Rowing Association championships.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Eleanor Gross (captain), Lily Haghpassand (captain), Maria Martuscello (coxswain), Brooke Vickerman. Juniors: Eileen Ackley, Madeline Bosse, Rachel DiCesare, Anne Drago, Harley Dyer, Olivia Fustini, Hailey Main.
New to varsity:
Junior: Sofia Greene.
BOYS
Head coach: Sally Machin (first season). Assistant coach: Bruce Yarnall.
2019: The second varsity boat placed third and the novice boat finished first at the CPSRA championships.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Brendan Fullerton (coxswain), Trevor Hultgren (coxswain), Adam Rajab, Aidan Rath (captain), Jack Ryan (captain), Mahmoud Salha. Juniors: Baxter Menzies, Patrick Obrey, Owen Phelan, George Rodgers (captain), Samuel Youtt.
New to varsity:
Senior: Daniel Rosa. Junior: John Limberakis. Sophomores: William Fauerbach, Connor Hultgren, Rhys Thornell.
Outlook: Stonington will return to the water after a two-year absence, and the Bears will be busy this spring.
The team rows its home events on the Mystic River near the Mystic Seaport.
“The Seaport is allowing us to host five races at home, normally it’s one or two,” coach Thornell said. “They have been generous to open up the door and allow other schools to visit. We are looking forward to the racing.”
Participation for the program, boys and girls, is down this season by almost 40%. Thornell said the coronavirus pandemic has contributed to that decline. He also said the decision not to conduct a public school state championship this season also played a role in the drop-off.
“In a normal season, the races we participated in contributed to seeding at the championships. A part of the season is gone,” Thornell said. “We want to race and win as many as we can. I’m excited for the kids for that part of the season.”
Thornell said the team is physically fit. Team members used the team’s rowing machines in virtual training and were able to return to the water in the fall.
Stonington has added three single sculls and another four were lent to the team by community members. In single sculls, one rower propels the boat while using two oars.
Stonington competes in sweep rowing in boats of eight or four with a coxswain. Each rower uses one oar.
The sculls allowed the team to get on the water sooner, but it also has other benefits.
“It’s a new experience for the kids, and it helps a lot with technique,” Thornell said in an email. “It gives the rower a lot of feedback. In the rowing world, there’s an expression, ‘Rowing small boats makes big boats go fast.” This means what the rowers learn about technique and boat movement in the single, they can take back to the eight.”
— Keith Kimberlin
