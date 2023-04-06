Head coaches: Ben Bowne, Megan Chapman, Dean Rocha.
Last season: Stonington won the Class M state title and placed fifth at the State Open. The Bears were 5-0 in the dual meet season and won the ECC Division III-IV meet.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Anders Dahl, Sergio deOliveira, Ryan Gruczka, Josh Mooney, Andrew Nanson. Juniors: Zachary Anderson, Burt Corley, Brady Eamonn, Cayden Trementozzi. Sophomores: Brady deCastro, Jonah Korinek, Charlie Kramer, Landon Pelletier, Ashton Rose.
New to varsity:
Senior: Quinn Felderman. Sophomores: Dylan Bowes, Ethan Cabrera, Hagen Drake. Freshmen: Graham Pelletier, Samuel Rodgers.
Outlook: Stonington returns a national-level competitor and one of the better distance runners in the state as it seeks a second straight Class M championship.
Mooney, who is headed to the University of Connecticut as a decathlete, is one of the top hurdlers in the country and can score in a variety of events. He is the defending decathlon state champion.
Mooney won the 110 hurdles at the State Open and was second in the event at New Englands last season.
During the indoor season, he finished third in the 60 hurdles at the New Balance Nationals, earning All-America honors. He wasn't satisfied with that performance, however.
"Right after the race, he was like, 'I can do better.' He thought he was out of the blocks a little slow and had an off-balance step on the third hurdle," Bowne said.
Mooney hopes to be a factor at the nationals in the outdoor season.
Gruczka, who will run for Northeastern next season, finished second in the 1,600 and 3,200 at last year's Class M meet. He is one of the better distance runners in the ECC.
"I know he wants to improve his mile team. He wants to place at New Englands," Bowne said.
"If Josh and Ryan can score 25-30 points at the Class M meet, we just need to find others that can contribute to repeat," Bowne said.
Dahl (middle distance), deOliveira (distance) and Landon Pelletier (middle distance) have the ability to score at the Class M event.
Stonington has been moved up in the ECC for the postseason and will compete against schools like Fitch, East Lyme and NFA at the championship meet.
Trementozzi and Corley will score for the Bears in the sprints. Dahl and Landon Pelletier will also contribute in the pole vault.
Feldermann can contribute in the 400, and Drake will also score in the sprints.
Coach’s take: “We want to defend our Class M crown and win a fourth straight state title.”
— Keith Kimberlin
