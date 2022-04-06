Head coach: Ben Bowne. Assistant coaches: Megan Chapman, Dean Rocha.
Last season: Stonington was eighth in the Class M meet and second in the ECC championships.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: John Cannella, Billy deCastro, Phoenix Glaza, Cole Horne, John Limberakis, Tony Marchigiano, Owen Mercier, Jason Morse, Sam Montalto, Chris O’Dell, Kevin O’Dell, Ryan Orr, Will Sawin, Benjamin Stamm, Lucian Tedeschi, Steven Wilk. Juniors: Anders Dahl, Sergio deOliveira, Ryan Gruczka, Josh Mooney, Andrew Nanson, Timonty Smith, Ryan Turner. Sophomore: Henry Sawin.
New to varsity: Senior: Jamison Griffen. Juniors: Oliver Cooke, Andrew Nanson, Payton Neale. Freshman: Landon Pelletier.
Outlook: The Bears have a loaded lineup that looks to add a Class M state title to the Class S indoor crown they claimed in the spring.
Their cupboard of talent is overflowing.
Josh Mooney returns as one of the top hurdlers in the state. Last spring, he scored 17 points at the Class M meet, including a first in the 110 hurdles. He was second in the hurdles at the State Open. He finished second in the decathlon.
“He wants to win the decathlon and the hurdles and the javelin at states. There is one other hurdler in the state at his level from Lewis Mills and he’s in Class M, too,” Bowne said. “He’s gotten faster and stronger. He’s more comfortable over the hurdles and he has more focus and is more mature.”
Gruczka was second in the 1,000 at the Open, and Orr was fourth during the indoor season. They will be forces in the distance races. Cannella, deOliveira and Dahl will also contribute in distance events. Morse, Cooke and deCastro are strong in the 400 and 800. Tedeschi and Will Sawin (sprints) and Montalto (400) are all strong performers.
Turner and Wilk will also score in the sprints, and the Bears have oodles of options in the relays.
Coach’s take: “Their goal is to win another title. They have a lot of work to do. Spring season is a lot harder, especially with the seniors and the end of the school year. They have to focus now, not in a couple of weeks. Class M has a lot of strong teams.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.