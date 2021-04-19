Head coach: John Adriano (sixth season).
2019: Stonington finished 15-1 overall and 5-0 in ECC Division II. Kyle Remmert and Graham Johnstone won the Class S doubles title, and Jake Stiger was first-team Class S All-State. The Bears tied for second in Class S.
Returning to varsity:
None.
New to varsity:
Senior: Chase Williams (captain). Junior: Calib Melzer. Sophomores: Jackson Conlon, Owen Grant, Joshua Lord, Marshall Thibodeau, Conrad Tobiassen. Freshmen: Tucker Callahan, Benjamin Mahoney, Peter Previty, Matthew Turrisi.
Outlook: Two years after fielding one of its most experienced squads the Bears find themselves at the opposite end of the spectrum.
Stonington has no returning players and more than 80% of the roster is comprised of freshmen and sophomores.
Coach Adriano is uncertain who will play where as the team is still in the midst of ladder and round-robin matches to determine the lineup.
A few of the players got in time at private clubs in Westerly and Mystic over the summer, but most lack that experience.
“A lot of the other teams are in the same boat, but some of them do have some returning players,” Adrian said. “It’s really an unknown for us.”
Coach's take: “My goal, as always, is to take it one match at a time. I’m not going to call it a rebuilding year. We aren’t rebuilding; we just have different players. To me that sends the wrong message. ... From a couple of weeks ago there has been improvement.”
— Keith Kimberlin
