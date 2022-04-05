Head coach: John Adriano (seventh season). Assistant coach: Todd Higgins.
Last season: Stonington finished 11-4 before losing in the first round of the Class S tournament.
Returning to varsity:
Juniors: Jackson Conlon, Joshua Lord, Conrad Tobiassen. Sophomores: Tucker Callahan, Matthew Turrisi.
New to varsity:
Freshmen: Chase Donnarummo, Sam Lund.
Outlook: Stonington returns one of the top singles players in the ECC in Callahan.
Last season Callahan reached the ECC singles title match where he lost in straight sets to East Lyme’s Sujesk Kirumbai.
He earned All-State honors after being selected as one of the top 32 players in the state. He was first-team All-ECC Division II and posted a record of 17-2.
“It’s no secret, he puts in the time,” coach John Adriano said. “He plays at local clubs and he practices. You just can’t pick up a racket in March and be read play.
“He has a lot of natural ability and he plays against good competition.”
Adrian also said Callahan is consistent and he can keep the ball in play from the forehand or backhand side.
“He’s athletic, has a consistent serve and for someone who is a sophomore, he’s played a lot of matches,” Adriano said. “In addition to being a good player he can look at someone else and see what they are trying to do.”
Turrisi, who was 11-5 at No. 2 last season, will also be back in singles, as will Conlon, who was 10-4 at No. 3 last season. Donnarummo will also see time in singles. The final positions have not been determined. Tobiassen and Lord return at doubles where they finished 9-6 at No. 1. Lund will also play doubles. After that, the remaining slots are up for grabs.
Stonington’s season has seen a significant upgrade with nonleague matches against Newington, Old Lyme, Avon, last year’s Class M champion, and Guilford.
Coach’s take: “I would like to see them play hard every match. If you look too far down the road, somebody will bite you that you are looking past.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.