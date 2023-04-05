Head coach: John Adriano (eighth season). Assistant coach: Todd Higgins.
Last season: Stonington finished 13-5, 4-2 ECC Division I. The Bears reached the quarterfinals of the Class S tournament.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Brett Caron, Jackson Conlon (captain), Owen Grant, Josh Lord (captain), Conrad Tobiassen (captain). Juniors: Tucker Callahan, Ben Mahoney, Peter Previty, Matthew Turrisi. Sophomores: Chase Donnarummo, Sam Lund, Peter Schoenecker.
New to varsity:
Freshman: Brady O’Neil.
Outlook: Stonington returns its entire lineup, and with the addition of a talented freshman, the Bears are looking for a big spring.
Callahan, who has finished runner-up in the ECC singles tournament his first two seasons, is back. Callahan was 17-3 last season at No. 1 singles.
Turrisi (12-5, No. 2), Conlon (13-4, No. 3) and Donnarummo (12-3, No. 4) are also back.
O’Neil will definitely fit in the singles lineup and could be near the very top.
“The kids have come back pretty strong. A lot of them played in the offseason. O’Neil is a strong player. He’s heavily in the mix even though he is a freshman,” Adriano said. “It’s going to be some combination of those five. It’s subject to change on different days. It’s very tight.”
Stonington won 77% of its singles matches last season, but just 58% on the doubles side.
“I’ve been concentrating very heavily in doubles in our preseason,” Adriano said. “We haven’t arrived at any combinations yet.”
Tobiassen, Lord, Lund and Schoenecker will be among those playing doubles for sure.
“We have a very, very tough nonconference schedule, but I’ve always advocated for that,” Adriano said.
Coach’s take: “The goal is very simple and it’s the same every year. We play one team at a time and play the team that is in front of us that day. We aren’t’ making up any wins and any losses.”
— Keith Kimberlin
