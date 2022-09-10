Head coach: Mario Costa (first season). Assistant coaches: Kevin Lewis, Gordon Lord, Ella Rath, Joe Tavares, Jay Wolfradt.
Last year: Stonington finished 21-1 and won the Class M state championship. The Bears outscored their opponents 92-16.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Brett Caron (MF), Oliver Cooke (D), Anders Dahl (MF), Sergio DeOlviera (F), Jackson Gothie (D), Josh Lord (MF), Payton Neale (G), Quintin Phillips (F), Brandon Tavares (G), Connor Tavares (MF), Conrad Tobiassen (D).
New to varsity:
Juniors: Dylan Cimini (MF), Diego Loyola (D), Jackson McCarney (D), Henry Sawin (F), Sawyer Vanlew (D). Sophomores: Nick Canella (G), Mike Kennedy (MF-F), Landon Pellietier (MF), Jace Wolfradt (D-MF). Freshman: Sal Alessio.
Outlook: Stonington will look to be strong through the middle of the field as it begins a new season with lots of different faces.
Tavares at keeper, Tobiassen in the back, Lord in the midfield and Turner up front will be expected to perform well for the Bears this season.
“You have to have a strong spine to the team. We expect to be very organized defensively and that will be our strength,” Costa said. “We are definitely looking for ways to be creative and score.”
McCarney, Vanlew, Cooke and Wolfradt will join Tobiassen in the back. Dahl, Pellietier, Connor Tavares and Caron will play in the midfield. Alessio will join Turner on the front line.
“We expect to compete for an ECC title and potentially make a run in the state tournament. You never know what can happen,” Costa said.
Coach’s take: “We look at it as all being relative. We lost some great players, but other teams lost some great players, too. For us as a program, we are not looking to drop off. We want to stay consistent with what it means to be a Bear and hold that Bear name up.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.