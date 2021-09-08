Head coach: Paul deCastro (13th season). Assistant coaches: Mario Costa, Kevin Lewis, Gordon Lord, Roland Parrilla, Joe Tavares.
Last year: Stonington finished 11-1, outscoring its opponents, 43-12. The Bears’ season ended before they could play in the regional championship game due to COVID-19.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: John Cannella (MF-D, captain), Billy deCastro (D-MF, captain), Cole DeVoe (D, captain), Wynn Hammond (MF, captain), Nate Huynh (D), Drew Johnson (MF), Sam Montalto (F, captain), Dominic Morrone (F), Ryan Orr (MF), Jess Pacheco (D-MF), Will Sawin (MF, captain). Juniors: Anders Dahl (MF), Brandon Tavares (GK).
New to varsity:
Juniors: Brett Caron (MF), Oliver Cooke (D), Sergio DeOliviera (MF), Jackson Gothie (MF), Josh Lord (D), Nayton Peale (GK), Quintin Phillips (F), Connor Tavares (MF), Conrad Tobiassen (D), Ryan Turner (F). Freshman: Nick Cannella (GK).
Outlook: This team is loaded.
Stonington returns five players who started as sophomores when the Bears won the Class M title. Now they are striving to add another state championship plaque to the trophy case. The class is 49-4-2, allowing just 0.6 goals per contest in 55 games.
Montalto is already the leading scorer in program history with 69 goals. He has committed to Division I Providence College. He is a force at forward, standing 6-foot-3 with very good speed.
Sawin is back in the midfield and has the ability to score and play balls to Montalto. Sawin had six goals and 10 assists in 12 games last season.
“Sam and Sawin are going to be a handful to stop,” coach deCastro said. “Sawin is getting college interest, too. We have to find secondary scoring. We need to have players that can score five or six goals [over the course of the season]. We can’t always count on those two guys.”
Sawin will be a center midfielder, but coach deCastro may move him to the outside if other players emerge.
DeVoe returns in the back and has been a three-year starter as has Billy deCastro in the midfield. DeCastro is very adept at disrupting the attack of opposing teams. He can also make runs into the offensive third.
Lord will also be in the back. Tavares returns at goalie, but he is being pushed by Nick Cannella.
“Our goalkeepers will have to make some big plays before the season ends,” deCastro said.
Hammond, who scored the winning goal in the state title game, will be in center midfield.
Coach’s take: “Everybody wants to be playing in November in the last game of the season [the state title game]. Everybody knows what we want to do.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.