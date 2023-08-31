Head coach: Mario Costa (2nd season). Assistant coaches: Ella Rath, Jay Wolfradt, Gordon Lord, Jon Sicilliano.
Last year: Stonington finished 12-4-3. The Bears lost in the ECC Division I tournament championship game to East Lyme and bowed out of the Class M state tournament to Bacon Academy.
Returning to varsity
Seniors: Jackson McCarney (D), Sawyer VanLew (M). Juniors: Nick Canella (G), Jace Wolfradt (D), Landon Pellitier (MF), Hagan Drake (D), Ethan Cabrera (MF), Jonah Korinek (MF), Sophomore: Sal Alessio (F)
New to varsity
Seniors: Diego Loyola (D), Henry Sawin (D). Juniors: Maclan Griscolm (D), Seamus Doyle (D), Charlie Kramer (D), Chase Donnaruma (MF), Gustav Burke (F), Peter Shoenicker (D). Sophomores: Sean Lord (MF). Freshman: Andy Kramer (D)
Outlook: Stonington is looking to build on performances from last season and find its identity as a team. They hope to compete and challenge in a tough Eastern Connecticut Conference Division 2 that also includes Bacon Academy, Ledyard, Waterford and Windham as well as in postseason play at the end of the season.
Coach’s take: "Every year it’s about getting better each and every day, and being there at the end of the season when it all matters. There is a real positive vibe amongst the players, and the motto of “team first” and doing whatever it takes for the Bears to be successful.
"We lost some great leadership in Josh Lord and Conrad Tobiassen last year, and we are trying to find players that can fill those shoes. It’s a great group of kids, who are working hard to compete and carry on the bears tradition. The coaching staff, expects the Bears to be very competitive this year!”
— Rich Zalusky
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.