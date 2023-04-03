Head coach: Connor Doyle (second season). Assistant coaches: Connor Boumenot, Mike Boumenot, Nick DeDominicis, D.J. McBain.
Last season: Stonington finished 11-8 and qualified for the Class S state tournament. The Bears lost in the ECC finals.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Cam Elenteny (A), Ben French (D), Will French (MF), Jackson Hayes (LSM), Ben Massengale (MF, captain), Brady Mullen (D). Juniors: Ethan Mahoney (MF), Nate Mahoney (MF), Justin Norton (D), Tyler Simao (A). Sophomores: Aiden Carter (A), Maclan Griscom (A), Cooper Light (MF), Patrick McGugan (MF/LSM).
New to varsity:
Senior: Josiah Blackman. Juniors: Cooper Lecrera (MF), Andrew Whitman (G). Sophomores: Sam Hine (A-MF), Maddox Massengale (D-LSM). Freshmen: Logan Christina (A-MF), Aiden Gillece (A-MF), Jack Goddard (D-LSM), Seamus O’Rourke (D-LSM), Jayse Zaharie (G).
Outlook: Stonington returns a high-powered attack and experienced defenders as it approaches a season with high expectations.
Elenteny, Simao and Nate Mahoney return on attack. Elenteny had 52 goals last season and Simao had 51.
“We are going to be able to score a lot,” Doyle said. “All six of our offensive players can shoot the ball well.”
Ben Massengale, Will French and Ethan Mahoney will play the midfield. Hayes, an All-ECC selection last season, will be the long stick midfielder. Ben French, Mullen, Norton and McGugan will be the defenders. Whitman is a first-year goalie.
“We will have to be patient. We have a small roster. Against a good team with three solid lines we won’t be able to run with them all the time. We won’t be run-and-gun like we were last year,” Doyle said. “And we have to stick to the game plan even if we are down five goals. Lacrosse is a game of runs. And we have to be able to adjust during the game.”
Coach’s take: “Our goal is definitely an ECC championship. Instead of making the finals and losing in overtime we want to win it. We want to make a run in the state tournament. It’s hard to do against the western schools. Making it to the semis or finals is not out of the question.”
— Keith Kimberlin
