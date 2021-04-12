Head coach: Nick Warhola (third season). Assistant coach: Connor Doyle.
2019: The Bears finished 11-7 overall and 5-3 in ECC Division II.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Aidan Davies (A-MF-LSM, captain), Joe Hayes (MF), Kyle Marino (D, captain), Jacob McBain (D), Matt Tipple (MF). Juniors: Will Banfield (G), Jake Flynn (MF-faceoffs, captain).
New to varsity:
Seniors: Nate Hennessey (A), Lucas Morrison (MF). Junior: Alex Castagliuolo (D). Sophomores: Cam Elenteny (A), Ben French (D), Will French (MF-faceoffs), Ben Massengale (A). Freshmen: Alex Furtado (MF), Ethan Mahoney (M-faceoffs), Nathan Mahoney (MF), Tyler Simao (A).
Outlook: Stonington is back on the field for the first time in two years, and the players are excited.
“There is definitely a buzz in the air,” Warhola said. “They are hungry for this; they’ve been waiting for this. There is definitely a hunger to get back on the field and to do well. One of the biggest challenges for coaches will be managing expectations for older kids. They are putting more pressure on themselves than ever. It’s a good thing if handled well, if not it can be a disaster.”
Marino will anchor the defense, and Elenteny looks strong in attack. Will French will be in the middle and take many of the faceoffs.
Others who will see plenty of playing time include Hennessey, Flynn, Hayes, Davies, Ben French, Castagliuolo, Simao and Banfield in goal.
“I think we are going to do well in faceoffs and I think we are well balanced between offense and defense,” Warhola said. “We are a young team this year.
“We have a few older guys, but a lot of young guys will have to step up into leadership roles by the way they play and the way they are members of the program and the community.”
Coach’s take: “Our goal is to win the conference. We want to limit opponents to under 10 goals and we want to score over 10 every game. We want to be right there with the top teams in the division. And we want to avoid COVID, no quarantines.”
— Keith Kimberlin
