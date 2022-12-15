Head coaches: Ben Bowne, Megan Chapman, Dean Rocha.
Last year: Stonington captured the Class S state title, won the ECC Division II crown and tied for 12th in the State Open.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Oliver Cooke, Anders Dahl, Sergio DeOliveira, Ryan Gruczka. Juniors: Zachery Anderson, Brady Eamonn, Benjamin Mahoney, Josh Mooney, Andrew Nanson, Henry Sawin, Matthew Turrisi. Sophomores: Gus Burke, Brady deCastro, Landon Pelletier, Ashton Rose.
New to varsity:
Junior: Cayden Trementozzi. Sophomore: Hagen Drake.
Outlook: Stonington returns two important cogs from last year’s Class C championship team as the Bears look to repeat this season.
Mooney, who is headed to UConn as a decathlete, won the 55 hurdles, finished second in the 55 meters and fifth in the 300 at the Class S meet last season.
Gruczka was first in the 1,000, second in the 3,200 and ran a leg on the winning 4x800 relay. He was an All-State performer in cross country in the fall.
“They are hoping to continue to improve in their events and get faster and better. They both want to go back to nationals this season,” Bowne said.
Cooke should contribute for the Bears in the middle distances and relays, as will Dahl. They were each on the 4x800 relay team last season. DeOliveira had a strong outdoor season and should contribute in the distance events, as will deCastro. Stonington will be among the favorites to win the ECC Division II championship.
Coach’s take: “I think it will be harder for them [to win the Class S championship]. Ryan and Josh will have to score a lot of points and we will have to find other guys to contribute. But we should be in the running.”
— Keith Kimberlin
