Head coach: Megan Chapman (3rd season).
Last year: Stonington finished 11th overall at the Eastern Connecticut Conference Championships.
Returning to varsity:
Juniors: Brady deCastro, Emerson Baltrukonis.
Sophomores: Greyson Battisti, Collin Scherer
New to varsity:
Freshman: Jake Wagner
Outlook: It will be a rebuilding season for the Bears this fall after graduating one of their top runners in the history of the program in Ryan Gruczka.
Gruczka, who is a freshman at Northeastern University in Boston, was last year’s ECC individual champion, took second overall in Class SS behind one of the top 1600 distance runners in Connecticut in Suffield High’s Griffin Mandirola.
His ninth-place finish at the State Open secured him a spot at the New England Championships and earned him all-state status.
Gruczka was believed to be the first Stonington cross-country runner to qualify in close to 20 years.
Chapman expects deCastro, Baltrukonis and Battisti to step things up a notch this fall.
“They’re young and are still figuring things out but they should set a lot of personal bests,” Chapman said.
deCastro, who finished 53rd in last year’s ECC meet, has improved by leaps and bounds since his freshman year.
Chapman said he has cut his 5K times in half.
“I think he’s really bought into the training and discovered that he’s liked running,” Chapman said. “He was a soccer kid growing up and freshman year decided to go out for cross country instead. And you could tell he was doing it just to do something.
“His dad [Steven] is a marathoner and it’s nice to see him always out there running with him.”
Stonington moves up to Division II of the ECC this fall. The other divisional teams are Bacon Academy, Killingly, Ledyard, New London and Waterford.
Coach’s take: “I’m looking forward to seeing what are top three runners - Brady, Emerson and Greyson - are going to do as we move along throughout the course of the year.
“I’m excited to see how they all improve and to see what happens once things reach the ECC and state championships."
- Rich Zalusky
