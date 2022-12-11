Head coach: Jay Wosencroft (fourth season). Assistant coaches: Arnie DelRosa, Ryan Francis, Jeff Moore.
Last year: Stonington finished 19-4 and won the ECC Division II tournament title.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Josh Lord (F, captain), Luke Lowry (G, captain). Juniors: Alex DePerry (G), Aaron LoPresto (G).
New to varsity:
Seniors: Matthew Goulart (F), Brady Mullen (C), Jack Scahill (G). Juniors: Dylan Cimini (F), Robbie Scavello (G).
Outlook: Stonington will be starting from scratch after losing 10 seniors from last year’s team. The Bears return no starters.
Lowry did get playing time last season and averaged 7.2 points per game. His role will have to expand this season.
“He’s put on about 10 pounds of muscle. He can get out in transition and he’s going to initiate some offense for us this year,” Wosencroft said. “He’s a do-everything kind of guy.”
LoPresto, the team’s top ball handler, will play point guard, and DePerry is a good midrange player.
Scavello averaged 19 points a game on the JV squad last season, and if the Bears had not been loaded with seniors, he would have seen varsity time. Lord is a good passer and defender.
“We want to be able to get out and run,” Wosencroft said. “We all understand we are not a big team. We all have to do our part and be committed to defense and rebounding.”
Stonington will have to improve its shooting.
“The biggest thing is playing within ourselves and not trying to do too much,” Wosencroft said.
Coach’s take: “I know it sounds cliché, but we just want to compete. I want to be in the mix at the end of the season and have a chance to make a push.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.