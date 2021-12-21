Head coach: Jay Wosencroft (third season). Assistant coaches: Arnie De La Rosa, Ryan Francis, Jeff Moore.
Last year: Stonington finished 2-10, losing in the ECC South quarterfinals to top-seeded Fitch.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Jackson Bernard (F), Nate Cyr (captain, F), Cole DeVoe (G), Wynn Hammond (captain, G), Cam Hinchey (G), Drew Johnson (G), Baxter Menzies (F), Sam Montalto (C), Dorian White (F), Jack Zuro (F). Junior: Luke Lowry (G).
New to varsity: None.
Outlook: Any success an experienced Stonington team enjoys this season will be built on defense.
That’s how coach Wosencroft sees it.
“Our defense this year will be vastly improved,” he said. “We all agreed coming into this year that our defense was below average. We have to prove we can play defense. We have to bring the right defensive mentality consistently. That will be our calling card.”
Wosencroft said he plans to employ a variety of defenses depending upon the opponent. White returns as leading scorer after averaging 16.0 points per game last season. He also averaged 5.3 rebounds.
“Dorian can get to the rim, play downhill and create plays for others,” Wosencroft said.
Cyr averaged 10.6 points and led the team with 6.3 rebounds. Hinchey averaged 12.2 points and led the team with 34 3-pointers, including seven in a game against Ledyard. After that, a variety of faces — 10 seniors are listed on the roster — will see significant time depending upon whom the Bears are playing. Stonington may need a lot of bodies if it plans to play pressure defense.
Coach’s take: “This has been a four-year journey for these guys. We would like to get a regular-season championship and play at the Mohegan Sun for a conference championship. We want to leave it all on the line.”
— Keith Kimberlin
