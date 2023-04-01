Head coach: Bob Cahoone (seventh season). Assistant coaches: Doug Domnarski, Billy Keane, Paul Pappadia, Ben Rice.
Last season: Stonington bounced back from a winless season in 2021 to finish 12-10, qualifying for the ECC and Class M tournaments.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Noah Christina (OF), David Duguay (P), Jack Scahill (P), Alex Starr (3B), Juniors: Dylan Cimini (RF-P), Aaron LoPresto (SS-P), Wyatt Verbridge (DH). Sophomores: Nick Cannella (1B), Grayson Dull (C), Finn Eck (CF), Jace Wolfradt (SS-P).
New to varsity:
Senior: Lance Goddard (C). Juniors: Alex DePerry (2B), Austin Linicus (C), Cole Phelan (OF), Luke Scahill (OF). Sophomores: Emerson Baltrukounis (OF), Owen Bennett (OF), Julian Rodriguez (OF). Freshman: Cam Ogden (OF).
Outlook: Stonington returns a significant portion of its lineup as it looks to win the ECC Division III title.
LoPresto and Starr were both All-ECC Division III first-team selections last season.
LoPresto will play shortstop and pitch. He led the team with a .391 average and in hits (27). Starr, who will play third base, hit .366 last season with 15 RBIs and was second on the team in hits with 26.
Rounding out the infield will be Canella (first base), DePerry (second base) and Wolfradt (shortstop). The outfield will include Christina (left field), Eck (center field) and Cimini (right field). Cimini hit .310 last season.
Cimini, Wolfradt, Duguay, Jack Scahill, Ogden, Christiana and Eck could all pitch. Duguay was 2-2 with a 1.71 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 41 innings last season.
"We have the potential to score runs and I like our pitching staff," Cahoone said.
Coach’s take: “We are really looking forward to this year. Potential is a dangerous word, but I think we could be pretty good if we stay mentally focused. I think it's time to set the goal of winning the Division III championship that we haven't done in a long time.”
— Keith Kimberlin
