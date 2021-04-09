Head coach: Bob Cahoone (fifth season). Assistant coaches: Roland Parrilla, Paul Pappadia, Ben Rice, Billy Keane.
2019: Stonington finished 8-14 overall, 2-6 in ECC Division III.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Nick Abely (RF), Drew Champagne (P-3B), Bobby Dimock (SS-3B). Juniors: Andrew Canciecao (INF), Matthew Castagliuolo (CF).
New to varsity:
Seniors: Bryce Gore (2B-P), Ryan Keilty (1B), Kyle Kelleher (RF-P), Nate Linicus (LF), Cole Spathakais (P). Junior: Brandt Ogden (LF). Sophomores: Lance Goddard (C), Will McCann (3B), Payton Neale (1B), Dylan Simini (SS), Alex Starr (1B), Wyatt Verbridge (C).
Outlook: Perhaps the biggest challenge facing the Bears this season will be how to utilize their pitching staff.
Due to the coronavirus, the league has scheduled four Saturday doubleheaders for the Bears. Early in the season, the Bears face NFA for a pair of games on April 17, Ledyard in a single game on April 20 and Waterford for a pair on April 24 — that’s five games in seven days.
In addition, the state has pitch counts to protect pitchers’ arms.
“It’s like a college schedule,” coach Cahoone said. “It’s just going to be very, very difficult. We already have guys with arm issues. I was shocked and surprised at the schedule.”
Champagne is the top returning pitcher for the Bears. He was 1-4 as a sophomore but had the team’s top ERA at 3.73. Kelleher, Gore, Simini and McCann will all pitch. Others may have to fill that role, too.
Dimock will start somewhere in the infield depending on who is on the mound. Simini will play short, Neale first, and Verbidge will be behind the plate. Ogden, Linicus, Castagliuolo and Abely will see time in the outfield.
Coach’s take: “We just want to play good defense and improve. If we get decent pitching and play good defense, we should be able to stay in the game.”
