Head coach: Derek Adams (first year). Assistant coach: Nate Marchione.
Last year: The Chargers finished 5-7 during the regular season last spring and placed ninth at the state tournament.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Mitch Daniell, Gary Gardiner, Alex Nimiroski. Juniors: James Azzinaro, Wade Husing, Cobrin Maraia, Seth Mastin, Sophomores: Brady Anderson, Ryan Currier, Noah Dinucci, Logan Gardiner.
New to varsity:
Senior: Dylan Blackburn. Juniors: Damien Corah, Logan DeGiacomo, Logan Worsham. Sophomores: Logan Prest, Ryan Price, Jordan Robinson, Lennon Rogers. Freshmen: Connor Gardiner, Tyler Martinez, Jackson Reilly, Elijah Schonrog, Andrew Smith, Evan Tabor.
Outlook: Coach Adams begins his first year taking over for Scott Merritt, who retired after 30 years as coach.
The Chargers have a number of wrestlers who can make the podium [top six] at the state tournament, according to Adams.
Husing placed third at 113 pounds as a sophomore. He did not wrestle last spring due to an injury.
“I’m not sure who is out there at his weight class, but he has a good shot to make it,” Adams said.
Gary Gardiner placed fifth in the state in the spring at 285. He drops down to 220 this season.
“He should be a heavy hitter for us,” Adams said.
Currier (138 pounds), Dinucci (113), Currier (138), Anderson (152 or 145), Maraia (195 or 182) and Nimiroski (285) all have good chances to finish in the top six. Rounding out the lineup are Price or Martinez (106), Mastin (132), Daniell (160), Corah (170) and Worsham (182).
Adams said the team will be wrestling with a heavy heart this season after the death of one of its captains, Allie Nelson, in October.
Coach’s take: “I would like to have a division title. But we are in Division I and that could be a lofty goal. We want the kids to reach their potential and do the best they can.”
— Keith Kimberlin
