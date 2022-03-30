Head coach: Elizabeth Caggiano (second season). Assistant coaches: Ashley Burke, Adam Heath.
Last season: Chariho finished 1-12, losing to Cumberland in the Division I playoffs.
Returning to varsity:
Senior: Ava Rao (1B-3B-SS). Juniors: Alex Maggs (OF), Hannah Smith (1B, OF), Shea Smith (C-1B). Sophomores: Maddy Barrette (P-OF-2B), Tori Barrette (P-2B-3B), Kaitlyn Daniels (SS-2B-3B), Emma Kocab (P-SS-2B).
New to varsity: Freshmen: Rachael Barrette (C-2B), Hayleigh Conklin (1B-3B-P), Erin O’Leary (3B-C).
Outlook: Chariho returns eight players from last season, but the Chargers will face a challenge every day in the always-rugged Division I.
Kocab will be the starting pitcher. She suffered a stress fracture early last season and only pitched nine innings.
“She is going to start, but I am anticipating we’ll use a lot of arms to get through games,” Caggiano said. “I definitely think having a pitching staff will help us.”
Tori Barrette and Maddy Barrette will also get time in the circle. Tori Barrette had the most innings on the staff last season at 38⅓.
Shea Smith returns at catcher. She hit .286 last season with nine RBIs.
Rao, the team’s only senior, will play first base. She is the top returning hitter on the team, batting .370 last season.
Tori Barrette or Maddy Barrette will play second base. One of them will play in left field. Daniels is the shortstop, and O’Leary will play third base.
Smith is the center fielder, and Maggs will start in right.
“We look pretty solid in the field, but we have a couple of hitting things we need to tweak,” Caggiano said.
Coach’s take: “I would love to make the playoffs, but overall we are just looking to improve. We only had one win last year after having a lot of success in the previous year. We want that postseason experience.”
— Keith Kimberlin
