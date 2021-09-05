Head coach: Kathy McGeehan (second season). Assistant coach: Sean Cole.
Last year: Chariho finished 5-4 in the spring season and did not qualify for the postseason.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Kelechi Ezemma (OH), Hannah Jackson (OH, MH, OPP), Eliah King (OPP, MH), Jenna Loring (L, DS), Ava Rao (S). Sophomores: Lexi Cole (S), Emma Kocab (DS, L).
New to varsity:
Senior: Bella Santos (MH). Juniors: Samantha Bauer (S), Sydney Caswell (OPP), Kathryn Johnson (OH), Randi Swenson (MB). Sophomores: Finleigh Callahan (OH), Katja Nelson (MH), Jules White (OPP).
Outlook: Chariho looks to be a better passing and serving team this season.
The Chargers may not have the same power hitting that it received from Jasmine Babbitt, who graduated, but the team’s attack could still be very good.
“It’s like a chain reaction. You want to give your hitters the best opportunity to score. The ball needs to be in a certain location. That helps the setters locate the ball and gives them more options,” McGeehan said.
Cole and Rao will do the setting; Jackson and Ezemma the hitting. King will play in the middle, and Loring will be the defensive specialist. Callahan will do some serving.
“I don’t want to sell our hitters short. They are improving,” McGeehan said.
McGeehan said the Chargers will have to improve their blocking as the season moves along and learn to play with confidence and feel comfortable with each other. Last season, Chariho lost two matches in five sets after taking a 2-0 lead.
“I think one of the things we need to work on is learning how to compete,” McGeehan said.
Coach’s take: “I think they are setting their goals to get into the postseason. That is the end goal, but they understand there are many steps along the way. If we focus on the process, the journey will take care of itself.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.