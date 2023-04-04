Head coach: Meg Paquet (first season). Assistant coaches: Kevin Cronan, Andrew Fales, Jonathan Sayer, Elise vonHousen.
Last season: Chariho finished 5-4 in dual meets and placed fourth in the Southern Division, sixth at the Class M meet and 11th at the state event.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Grace Gillett, Brooke Kanaczet, Maria Mykhaylyshyn, Maya Weathers. Juniors: Rachel Abbott, Chloe Babcock, Tori Babineau, Elle Clarke, Arai Ford, Anna Gingerella, Victoria St. Onge, Weeko Thompson, Erin vonHousen. Sophomores: Emily Brown, Mia Cleary, Kaden Kelly, Kaytlin Lusher, Lindsay Maine, Kendra Meagher, Ashley Simmons, Emmiline Wiberg.
New to varsity:
Freshmen: Lily Baxter, Evelyn Campbell, Allison Cole, Alyssa Detonnacourt, Kaitlin Freel, Rachel Gillis, Chloe Grissom, Alexis Korus, Kara Linke, Ade Matthews, Ella Murphy, Kyla Peltier, Grace Steere, Lidia Taber, Allie Wood.
Outlook: Chariho returns one of the top throwers in the state and a pair of quality distance runners as it looks to compete in the always tough Southern Division.
Thompson, who finished second in the shot put and third in the discus at last year's state meet, is ready to go after taking the indoor season off due to an injury.
"I think she has a really solid chance in the shot this year. Her goal is to win it," Paquet said.
Kanaczet and vonHousen give the Chargers two of the better distance runners in the division. Kanaczet ran the 300 hurdles last spring, but switched to distance events for indoor and established a school record in the mile.
Brown will contribute in the 300 hurdles, as will Clark in the 100 hurdles. Abbott and Wiberg will contribute in the 100 and 200.
Paquet, in her first season as head coach, lives in Hope Valley and is a third-grade teacher at Metcalf Elementary in Exeter. The 2012 Coventry graduate ran outdoor track and cross country and played basketball for the Oakers.
Coach’s take: “I think we can be really competitive in the Southern Division. I think we have a lot of girls in different events where we can really snag some points and make ourselves known among the power teams.”
— Keith Kimberlin
