Head coach: Marc Fain (seventh season). Assistant coach: Steve Blessing.
Last year: Chariho put together a five-match winning streak starting in mid-October on its way to an 11-6 record. The Chargers lost in the quarterfinals of the Division II tournament.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Kathryn LeBlanc (captain). Olivia Marchione. Juniors: Emily Ballard, Megan Ballard, Helena Beasley, Kaitlyn Daniels, Sadie Grissom, Lily Jackson, Sara Johnson. Sophomore: Faith Owren.
New to varsity:
Freshman: Allison Cole.
Outlook: Chariho returns three of its four singles players as it looks for an even better season in Division II this fall.
LeBlanc and the Ballard sisters all played singles last season. LeBlanc (8-8) was at No. 2 for most of last season, while No. 3 Emily Ballard (15-2) and No. 4 Megan Ballard (13-4) saw plenty of playing time.
Grissom, who played No. 2 doubles last season, will fill out the singles lineup.
“We don’t have what order they will be playing in just yet,” Fain said. “Three of them played singles last year and had quite a bit of success.”
Owren, Daniels, Jackson, Johnson and Cole will play somewhere in the doubles lineup.
Fain said the final determination for the doubles teams is still a work in progress.
“I think these juniors are just great. They are a great nucleus of the team. You see it in the way they carry themselves and the way they compete on the court,” Fain said. “
Coach’s take: “Our goal is to do at least as well as we did last season. We would like to win at least a match in the playoffs, and we expect to improve in the regular season and advance in the postseason. We are getting more athletic girls with a really good attitude. We have girls that really want to improve themselves.”
— Keith Kimberlin
