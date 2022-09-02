Head coach: Brittney Godbout (12th season). Assistant coaches: Jessica Hannegan, Scotty McGuire, Silvana Terranova.
Last year: Chariho finished 20-1-1 and won the Division II championship in penalty kicks.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Tessa Azzinaro (captain, F), Brooke Kanaczet (captain, F), Kaitlyn Rousseau (captain, MF). Juniors: Rachael Abbott (MF), Tori Babineau (D), Reid DosSantos (G), Gabrielle Macaruso (MF). Sophomores: Emily Brown (F), Ella Dachowski (F), Ryann Denecour (MF), Charlie Edmunds (MF), Keira Pearce (D), Ashley Simmons (D).
New to varsity:
Seniors: Lacy Miguel (G), Noella Salaun (D). Freshmen: Aubrey Currier (F), Grace Downey (D), Addyson Denecour (MF).
Outlook: Chariho captured the Division II crown last season, losing just one game along the way in a nonleague contest against Stonington.
Now the Chargers have been moved to Division I, where the challenges with be significant.
“There is a big gap between Division I and Division II in speed and physicality,” Godbout said. “We have to be able to read the ball and know what we are doing. First touch is going to be very important.”
Ryann Denecour, an All-State selection last season, led the Chargers with 26 goals and 21 assists. She will be joined in the midfield by Rousseau, Edmunds and Addyson Denecour.
Azzinzaro (22 goals), Kanaczet and Brown will play up front. DosSantos returns in goal. Babineau, Pearce, Simmons, Abbott and Downey will play in the back.
Chariho hopes to earn a playoff berth this season.
“In order to make the playoffs we have to earn 30 percent of our maximum points. That is our goal,” Godbout said.
Coach’s take: “The girls are very excited and ready for the challenge of moving up to Division I. On the other end, they are nervous about improving their pace of play. They have been very serious in preparing for the season.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.