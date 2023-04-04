Head coach: Brittney Godbout (seventh season). Assistant coaches: Ally Bobbin, Scotty McGuire.
Last season: Chariho finished 8-5, 8-4 Division II. The Chargers lost in the D-II quarterfinals.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Mia Campbell (D), Liliana D’Alfanso (D), Lauren Depot (G), Laurel McIntosh (A, captain), Taylor Lambert (A), Kaitlin Wojcik (D, captain). Juniors: Emily Ballard (A), Megan Ballard (D), Chaia Elwell (A), Kylie Hoffman (A), Gabrielle Macaruso (D), Tahlia Novogrodski (A).
New to varsity:
Seniors: McKenzie Allen (G), Alyssa Murray (D). Junior: Lily Jackson (D). Sophomores: Kaydence Fusco (A). Freshman: Kayden Jaillet (MF).
Outlook: Chariho will rely on its midfield as it seeks to advance further in the postseason than it did last season.
Chariho was eliminated by Cranston West in the 2022 Division II quarterfinals. The Chargers were issued six yellow cards in the game and still managed to score four shorthanded goals before losing 12-11.
Godbout did not agree with all the rulings by the officials, but said the team must have better composure this season.
“We lost due to some poor decision making. We have to work on knowing what the score is and how much time is left on the clock,” Godbout said.
Emily Ballard, Hoffman, Novogrodski and Lambert will play attack. McIntosh, Elwell, Megan Ballard, Campbell and Jaillet will play in the midfield.
Elwell led the team in scoring last season with 47 goals and also had 24 assists.
Emily Ballard, who will direct the attack, scored 32 goals and contributed 25 assists. McIntosh finished with 38 goals.
“I think we are strongest in the midfield. We’ve been doing a really good job coming off the draw, going into attack and getting down the field,” Godbout said.
Elwell and McIntosh will be taking the draws.
Wojcik, Macaruso and D’Alfonso will be on defense, and Depot will play in goal.
“Kaitlin will be running the defense,” Godbout said.
Coach’s take: “Obviously the girls want to go all the way. I think we have some phenomenal athletes that work hard. We have to make better decisions under pressure.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.