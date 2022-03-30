Head coach: Brittney Godbout (fifth season). Assistant coaches: Jessica Hannegan, Emma Hughes, Scotty McGuire.
Last season: Chariho finished 7-5, losing to Pilgrim in the Division II quarterfinals.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Eme Dyer (A), Kealia Noles (D, captain), Bella Santos (A). Juniors: Mia Campbell (D), Lauren Depot (G), Laurel McIntosh (A, captain), Kaitlin Wojcik (D). Sophomores: Emily Ballard (A), Megan Ballard (D), Chaia Elwell (MF), Gabrielle Macaruso (A), Tahlia Novogrodski (A).
New to varsity: Senior: Bailey Patton (G). Juniors: Liliana D’Alfanso (D-A), Taylor Lambert (A), Alyssa Murray (D). Sophomores: Kylie Hoffman (M-D), Lily Jackson (D), Bridget Milton (D), Amanda Way (D). Freshman: Kaydence Fusco (A),
Outlook: Chariho’s success will hinge on the play of its midfield.
McIntosh, Elwell, Megan Ballard and Campbell will hold down those positions.
Elwell had 31 goals and 25 assists last season; McIntosh had 28 goals and 21 assists.
“All four of them can run the entire length of the field. They will set the tone for the team. If they are all on, we are going to have a good game. If they aren’t, we won’t,” Godbout said. “We do a very good job transitioning and are very fast through the midfield.”
Emily Ballard (19 goals, 24 assists), Dyer, Novogrodski and Santos will play on attack.
Depot will start in goal. Niles and Wojcik will be among the defenders.
“We just need to work on organizing our offense. We need to learn to settle down on attack and be more patient and attack when we have the opportunities,” said Godbout, who coached the Chargers to the Division II soccer title last fall. “We have low numbers this season. As long as we stay healthy, we should have a good season.”
Coach’s take: “Ever since we won the girls and boys state soccer championships, they see me in the hall and say, ‘Coach, we are getting you two.’ They have big hopes and big dreams, but we have a lot of work to do to achieve those. I think it is doable if we stay healthy and fix some of our holes.”
— Keith Kimberlin
