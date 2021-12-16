Head coach: Andrew Fales (first year). Assistant coach: Kevin Cronin.
Last year: Chargers finished seventh at the Large meet. Teams scores were not kept during the regular season due to the pandemic.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Catherine Allenson, Julia Fortune, Althea Grandchamp, Anna LaCroix (captain), Riley Robalewski, Margaret Weeden. Juniors: Grace Gillett, Brooke Kanaczet, Maria Mykhaylyshyn, Maya Weathers. Sophomores: Chloe Babcock, Anna Gingerella, Weeko Thompson, Erin vonHousen.
New to varsity:
Freshmen: Emily Brown, Kaden Kelly, Kaytlin Lusher, Kendra Meagher, Emmiline Wiberg.
Outlook: Chariho returns a two-time All-State performer in the high jump with Weeden.
She place third last season at the state meet, clearing 5-0 and tied for third as a sophomore at 5-2. Weeden should compete with the best in the state again.
VonHousen also scored at the state meet last season, taking fifth in the 3,000 (10:48.18). She was All-State for the second time in cross country in the fall and was All-State last spring in the 3,000. She will be strong in the 1,000 this winter and will also run a leg on the 4x400 relay.
LaCroix and Allenson, both coming off solid cross country seasons, will run the 1,500, 1,000 and run a leg on the 4x400 relay.
Kanaczet qualified for the state meet two years in a row in the 600 and should be strong in that event again. She was fourth (1:46.47) in the race last season at the Large meet, which included state powers La Salle and North Kingstown. Kanaczet can run a leg on the 4x400 relay.
Thompson won the freshman state championship in the shot put during the spring outdoor season and will be able to score points in that event in the winter.
Grandchamp will compete in the long jump and the shot put, and Gillett will provide depth in the 1,000 and the 4x400 relay.
Coach’s take: “Although we don’t have a lot of depth, we expect to be competitive in our division because of our talent and experience in several events. We also expect to have several athletes qualify for the state meet.”
— Keith Kimberlin
