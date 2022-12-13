Head coach: Andrew Fales. Assistant coaches: Kevin Cronan, Gary Liguori, Elise vonHousen.
Last year: Chariho finished 9-2 in dual meets and second in the Sullivan Division, sixth in the Medium Class and sixth at the state meet.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Grace Gillett, Brooke Kanaczet, Maria Mykhaylyshyn. Juniors: Chloe Babcock, Weeko Thompson, Erin vonHousen. Sophomores: Emily Brown, Kaden Kelly, Kaytlin Lusher, Kedra Meagher, Emmiline Wiberg.
New to varsity:
Seniors: Megan Quaratella. Junior: Victoria St. Onge. Sophomores: Mia Cleary, Lindsey Maine, Faith Owren. Freshmen: Julie Basile, Evelyn Campbell, Allison Cole, Chloe Grissom, Kara Linke, Sara Longacre, Ella Murphy, Kyla Peltier, Grace Steere, Lidia Taber.
Outlook: Chariho returns an All-Stater in vonHousen and one of the top throwers in the state in Thompson.
VonHousen was third in the 3,000 at the state meet last season and is one of the better distance runners in the state.
Thompson won the shot put at the Sullivan Division meet and was second in the Medium Class event. She placed fourth at the state meet. During the spring, Thompson was All-State in the shot put with a second-place showing at the state meet.
VonHousen will also run the 1,500 and 1,000 this season. The pair should be competitive at the state level in their events this winter.
Brown (300), Kanaczet (600) and Gillett (3,000) were second-team All-Sullivan Division selections last season. Kanaczet is moving up to the distance events where she will compete in the 1,500 and the 1,000.
Chariho has a roster with 25 athletes, which will likely allow for some solid relay teams.
Coach’s take: “We have a core of experienced athletes that should enable us to do well in sprint events, distance events and throws. Consequently, we expect to be competitive in our division and class because of our talent and experience in several events. We also expect to have many athletes qualify for the state meet.”
— Keith Kimberlin
