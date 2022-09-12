Head coach: Becky Peabody (first season).
Last year: Chariho posted a 5-3 record in Southern Division meets, finished seventh in the Class A championship meet and 14th at the state meet.
Returning to varsity:
Senior: Maria Mykhaylyshyn (captain). Juniors: Keira Frias, Erin vonHousen (captain). Sophomores: Aria Ford-Vaillancourt, Kaden Kelly.
New to varsity:
Freshmen: Chloe Grissom, Kara Linke, Kyla Peltier, Grace Steere, Lidia Taber.
Outlook: Chariho returns one of the better runners in the state in vonHousen.
She was third-team All-State as a freshman and sophomore. She won a race at the Injury Fund meet on Saturday and had the third-fastest time among the four varsity races run that day. Her time trailed two-time defending state champion Reese Fahys of East Greenwich and first-team All-State performer Caroline Cummings of La Salle.
“Erin is obviously looking to be among the top runners in the state again. She beat her time in the Injury Fund by 40 seconds. She is an outlier on our team,” Peabody said. “She’s on track to compete with the top runners in the state.”
After vonHousen, Mykhaylyshyn, Kelly, Steere and Peltier will round out the top five.
“Our freshmen worked with our upperclassmen through the summer,” Peabody said.
The team is also training with the boys team more this season, which has helped, Peabody said.
Peabody is a fourth-year visual arts teacher at Chariho. She was a track athlete at South Kingstown, graduating in 2006. She is a University of Rhode Island graduate. She previously taught and coached in Connecticut at the CREC Academy. She started the cross country program there.
Coach’s take: “I think we are in a bit of a rebuild year. We had a lot of graduates. I’m not sure with the numbers we have if we will be scoring as a team. We are pushing the girls as individuals so we can have a stronger team in the future.”
— Keith Kimberlin
