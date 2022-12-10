Head coach: Dan LaBelle (second season). Assistant coaches: Ron Babineau, Albert DeSalvo, Britney LaBelle.
Last year: Chariho finished 8-14, losing in the preliminary round of the Division II tournament.
Returning to varsity:
Juniors: Emily Ballard (F), Megan Ballard (G), Keira Frias (G), Jules White (F). Sophomores: Brianna DeGiacomo (F), Charlie Edmunds (F), Erin O’Leary (G).
New to varsity:
Juniors: Tori Babineau (G). Freshmen: Maija Brundage (G), Maddie Fizzano (F), Adequoyah Mathews (G).
Outlook: Chariho returns plenty of experience from last season’s team as it hopes to be one of the better teams in a Division II that lost many of its top teams to Division I after realignment.
Keira Frias, who averaged 7.5 points per game last season, returns at guard. Frias was the team’s top 3-pointer shooter with 24 last season.
“She should be a tone-setter for us this year on both ends of the floor,” LaBelle said. “Her driving ability has gotten a lot better. She is filling out her game.”
White averaged 7.7 points per game last season and will attack the basket. She has ability to guard inside and outside players on the defensive end. Emily Ballard is the top returning scorer (7.9) and rebounder (6.3).
“She had a few big double-doubles last season. We are looking for that to be more consistent. She is a lot better on the defensive boards,” LaBelle said.
Edmunds will give the Chargers a presence down low. Megan Ballard and Babineau will draw the tough defensive assignments each night.
“I think we are going to be able to play defense, and our transition offense is going to be very good,” LaBelle said. “We need to work on our half-court game.”
Coach’s take: “We definitely want to make the playoffs and compete for a championship. That will always be the goal. We should be in the top half of Division II.”
— Keith Kimberlin
