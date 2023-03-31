Head coach: Lucas Marland (first season). Assistant coaches: Rafael Gonzalez, Haley Sawyer.
Last season: Chariho finished 15-5, 14-4 Division I. The Chargers reached the Division I semifinals where they lost to La Salle Academy in five sets.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: James Azzinaro (L-DS-OPH, captain), Michael Perry (OPH, captain), Matt Tiernan (OH-S-OPH, captain). Juniors: Brandon Knowles (OH), Jack McCall (MB), Travis Plante-Mullen (MB), Kody Poplaski (S, OH, RS). Sophomores: Will Ellis (OH, OPH), Quinn Sposato (S-RS).
New to varsity:
Seniors: Ben Christianson (MB), Canyon Krom (L, DS). Freshman: Landon Marland (L-DS-OH).
Outlook: Chariho has some holes to fill from last year’s squad, which was among the better teams in Division I. But the Chargers expect to be right in the mix in the league this season.
Tiernan, the team’s setter last season, will move to outside hitter. Right now, he’s the team’s top hitting threat.
Poplaski will assume the setter’s role.
“Every position has a strong player in it. Our passing game is going to be good. Hitting and attacking will be very strong,” Marland said. “We should be competitive with the top teams.”
Azzinaro will be the libero. Perry, Knowles and Plante-Mullen will also start. Others could figure in Chariho’s plans as the season progresses.
Marland said the team needs to work on its communication.
Marland, who lives in Richmond, played volleyball at Chariho from 1996-2000 and has remained active in the sport since. He is retired from the U.S. Coast Guard and works at Electric Boat.
Coach’s take: “My goal is to get them to play awesome and see where it goes from there. I think we will have a competitive team and have the potential to be one of the top teams in the league. I’m excited to use my leadership skills to help the team excel and be where they want to be.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.