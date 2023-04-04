Head coach: Bill Haberek (33rd season). Assistant coach: Keith Croteau.
Last season: Chariho finished 4-2 in dual meets, third in the Southern Division, seventh in Class B and 23rd at the state meet.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Canyon Baker, Ian Clark (captain), Collin Fitts, Corbin Maraia, Will Steere (captain). Juniors: Lucas Corah, Noah Dinucci, Jared Peltier, Eli Sposato.
New to varsity:
Juniors: Joey Castle, P.J. Gingerella. Sophomores: Charlie Allenson, Cam Eidam, A.J. Fitzgerald, Tom Golas, Roman Guilbert. Freshmen: Sam Browning, Lucas Callahan, Isaac Graham, Tony Guglielmo, Adam Lenihan, Ethan McCann, Ben Steere, Charlie Teixeira, Nick Wilusz.
Outlook: Chariho returns one of the top sprinters in the Southern Division and another who has his eye on a school record.
Ian Clark was the 100 and 200 champion in both the division and Class B.
"Hopefully, he can pick up where he left off last season," Haberek said. "He was injured in indoor, but he was able to be there the last couple of weeks."
Sposato, the 400 champion in the division, will look to be the first Chariho runner to go under 50 seconds in the event.
Baker will contribute in the throws, while Will Steere, Thorp, McCann and Golas will score in the middle distances.
Fitts and Corah will factor in the sprints and relays. Dinucci excels at pole vault.
Gingerella will throw the javelin and run middle distances. Peltier will help in distance events, and Teixeira will contribute in sprints.
Coach’s take: “I'd like to think we would contend [in the Southern Division], but that might be a stretch. We have most of the events covered, but we are not satisfied in terms of the number of guys we have and the depth in some events.”
— Keith Kimberlin
