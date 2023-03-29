Head coach: Dan Hansen (fourth season). Assistant coach: Brianna Clift.
Last season: Chariho finished 9-4 in the regular season. Chariho won two matches in the Division II tournament before losing to East Providence in the title match.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Jack Grissom, Nicholas Feisthamel (captain), Zachary Lerner, Christian Resinger (captain). Juniors: Philip Abby, Joshua Bolek, Ryan Edenbach, Jack Loring. Sophomores: William Fritz, Travis Liese.
New to varsity:
Junior: Maddox Burden. Freshman: Nathan Malloney.
Outlook: Chariho will look to make a return trip to the Division III championship match and, this time, return with the championship plaque.
Resinger will play No. 1 singles, Abby No. 2 and Loring No. 3. All three played singles last season in the second, third and fourth spots.
Hansen expects the veteran singles players to be the strength of the team.
Liese or Grissom will be filling the fourth singles slot. Liese played most of the winter and has improved significantly since last season, Hansen said.
Lerner and Edenbach have played doubles together the last two seasons and will likely fill the No. 1 slot.
The remaining two doubles teams are a work in progress and will be determined as the season moves along.
Coach’s take: “I think our goal would still be to win the Division III championship. We definitely have a chance with a lot of returning players.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.