Head coach: Les Ahern (sixth season). Assistant coaches: John Linacre, Brittany Faragalli
Last year: Chariho closed the season with 10 straight wins to capture the Division II title with a double-overtime victory against North Smithfield. Chariho outscored its opponents 8-1 in the postseason.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Ian Clarke (D-F), Trevor Crowley (G-MF), Logan DeGiacomo (D-MF), Drew DeNoncour (captain, G), Will Edmunds (captain, B), Ethan Knowles (D-MF) , Canyon Krom (MF-F), Chris Niziolek (MF-F), Braydon Simpkins (MF-B). Junior: Brandon Knowles (MF-F). Sophomores: Jakob Bennett (MF), Kody Poplaski (MF-F).
New to varsity:
Seniors: Liam Currier (D-MF), Mason Fortin (MF). Junior: Christian Resinger (MF).
Outlook: The Chargers will have to account for the loss of a number of big-time contributors from last year’s title team, but nevertheless, they’re looking to make some noise in Division II this season.
“We definitely want to go to the playoffs. I think we can do that; it’s a reasonable goal,” Ahern said. “After that, their goals might be a little higher than mine.”
DeNoncour returns in goal for the Chargers. Clarke, Ethan Knowles, Edmunds and Simpkins will be the defenders.
Poplaski, Knowles, Krom and Niziolek will play the midfield. Niziolek is the top returning goal scorer after finishing with seven last season. He had the game-winner in the title game.
Currier, Clarke, Ethan Knowles, Resinger, DeGiacomo and Poplaski could also see time up front as Ahern will look to move some players around the field.
“We are going to possess the ball well. We have a lot of energy and a lot of maturity with our seniors,” Ahern said. “I think we need to improve off the bench. We can’t have specialists. The three positions are offense, defense and goalie.”
Coach’s take: “My goal is to get the team to jell as the season moves along, shore up the defense and get some goal scoring. We will be cracking on all cylinders when everyone jells.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.