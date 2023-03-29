Head coach: Ryan Meade (eighth season). Assistant coaches: Cole Curtis, Alexi Fauzey, Tim Lyons.
Last season: Chariho finished 9-7, 8-5 Division II. The Chargers lost in the D-II semifinals to Mount St. Charles.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Drew DeNoncour (D-LSM, captain), Trent Myers (D). Juniors: Nate Ballard (A, captain), Owen Gillis (MF), Jackson Hernandez (MF, captain), Hudson Juenger (MF-A), George Paquette (D), Grayson Snyder (D, captain). Sophomores: Ben Burger (D), Max Marshall (MF).
New to varsity:
Seniors: Myles Price (MF), Logan Worsham (F). Juniors: Mason Campbell (A), Cole Jennings (A-MF), Evan Harley (MF-A), Hudson McKay (A-MF), Shea O’Brien (D), Tucker Sargent (MF-A). Sophomores: Mason Cucca (MF), Michael Gazerro (LSM), Jackson Reilly (G), Cooper Wotherspoon (A). Freshmen: Gavin Boisclair (MF), Morgan Campbell (MF), Luke Felkner (MF), Issac Hague (D), Nate Quaratella (D-LSM).
Outlook: Chariho will have to rely on its defense early as it seeks an offensive indentity after losing 138 goals from last season.
“We are hoping that side of the ball can keep us in close games and contribute to more offensive possessions,” Meade said. “I’m happy with the offense, but we have a lot of gaps and holes to fill. We have the guys that can step up, if we can get them in the right spots.”
Snyder is a returning defender. In the defensive midfield, Price, Cucca and Sargent will play. DeNoncour will be a long stick midfieler and O’Brien a long stick defender.
Worsham and Reilly will see time in goal.
Ballard is the only returning attacker. He scored 23 goals and contributed 21 assists last season.
Mason Campbell, McKay and Jennings will contribute in the attack. McKay, Jennings and Wotherspoon will also help out in the midfield.
In the offensive midfield, Marshall and Hernandez return. Juenger and Evan Harley will see time.
Myers, Paquette, Gazerro and Quaratella will contribute in different areas.
“We have a lot of new guys to varsity. They are still catching up to the pace of the game,” Meade said. “I see us being able to transition the ball really well. We have the speed to do it. And I think we will be pretty aggressive on defense.”
Konnor Perrin, who scored 56 goals and had 29 assists last season, transferred to La Salle Academy.
Coach’s take: “We really want to see improvement week to week. We see ourselves in the mix in the playoffs. We want to put ourselves in position to play the last weekend. We have the team to get there. We have a great buy-in and great team chemistry. We see ourselves in the mix with any team in Division II.”
— Keith Kimberlin
