Head coach: Ryan Meade (seventh season). Assistant coaches: Alexi Fauzey, Tim Lyons.
Last season: Chariho finished the season 7-3-1, losing to eventual Division II champion North Kingstown by just three goals in the semifinals.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Brendan Allamby (MF), Aidan Haxton (D), Nic Keegan (D), Charlie Krause (A), Adam Leander (G), Nathan Mallon (MF, FO), Nigel Palmer (MF-A). Junior: Drew DeNoncour (MF). Sophomores: Nathan Ballard (A), Hudson Juenger (MF), Konnor Perrin (A-MF), Grayson Snyder (D), Nathan Winthrop (D).
New to varsity: Senior: Trent Myers (D). Junior: J.D. Abbott (D). Sophomores: Mason Campbell (G-D), Owen Gillis (MF), Evan Harley (MF-A), Jackson Hernandez (A-MF), Hudson McKay (MF), Shea O’Brien (MF). Freshman: Max Marshall (MF).
Outlook: Chariho lost in the D-II semifinals last season but hopes to reach the championship game this time around.
“We really have good offensive power. We have returning guys who had a lot of goals and assists last year,” Meade said. “We should be able to attack the field from a lot of different areas.”
Krause, Perrin, Hernandez and Ballard will play attack. Krause scored 51 goals last season, while Perrin had 25 goals and 24 assists. Chariho suffered a loss when Jay Nilsson, a second-team Division II selection last season, moved to Florida.
Palmer, Alamby, Marshall, Gills and Keegan will see time in the midfield.
Leander returns in goal. Haxton, Winthrop, Snyder and DeNoncour will play defense.
“One of the biggest things for us is seeing how the defense steps into new positions. We have trust in those guys,” Meade said. “We have to get the defense working as a unit and becoming comfortable in their positions. We will focus on that in the next couple of weeks and it will start clicking.”
Coach’s take: “This is the year we want to make it to the last game of the season. We think it’s a realistic goal. Nothing comes easy and we have to take each game as it comes to us. We have to see what the new teams in the division have for us. We have to focus on what we need to focus on to get us back to where we were last year.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.