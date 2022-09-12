Head coach: Bill Haberek (28th season).
Last year: Chariho finished 5-3 in the Southern Division, placed second in Class B and tied for 10th at the state meet.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Will Steere (captain), Austin Thorp (captain), Zach Wojcik (captain). Juniors: Noah Dinucci, PJ Gingerella, Jared Peltier. Sophomores: Charlie Allenson, Cam Eidam, Tom Golas, Roman Guilbert.
New to varsity:
Sophomore: A.J. Fitzgerald. Freshmen: Lucas Callahan, Isaac Graham, Tony Guglielmo, Everett Knerr, Landon Marland, Ben Steere, Nick Willusz.
Outlook: Chariho lost its top three runners from last season to graduation and will face a challenge to qualify for the state meet as a team this fall.
Over the years, the Chargers have been known for running in tight packs. That might not be the case this year.
“We are probably going to be a little spread out. But we are working on that compression of one through five,” Haberek said. “A couple of guys have been nursing injuries since the outdoor season. We’ve been limited in what we could do over the summer. We’ve been bringing them along slowly so we don’t reinjure them.”
Thorp, Steere, Peltier, Dinucci and Golas look to be the top five at this point. Wojcik, Eidam and Callahan also have the potential to score before the season ends.
Haberek expects North Kingstown will once again be the team to beat in the division. Chariho and NK will travel to Westerly for a Sept. 19 meet.
“Narragansett looks like a pretty strong team,” Haberek said. “This is going to be a year where you might see some switching among the top teams.”
Coach’s take: “The challenge this year is qualifying for the state meet by finishing in the top three in our division. I would think that would be one of our big goals.”
— Keith Kimberlin
