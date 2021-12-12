Head coach: Corey Downey (11th season). Assistant coaches: Adam Champlin, Dom Ciringione, Brock Taylor.
Last year: Chariho finished 3-7 in a pandemic-shortened season, narrowly missing the postseason.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Nate Allen (F, captain), Zoot Boschwitz, (C, captain), Liam Flynn (F, captain), Jaxson Morkis (F, captain), Logan Smallridge (G, captain). Juniors: Tyler LaBelle (G), Kyle McGovern (F), Chris Niziolek (G), Riley Reed (F).
New to varsity:
Juniors: Jeremiah Graham (G), Brendan McGovern (G). Sophomore: Mason Cabida (C).
Outlook: Chariho hopes to make the jump from not making the playoffs to a D-II championship.
Downey does not necessarily see it as a great leap.
“If we had a longer year last year, I think we would have made the playoffs,” Downey said. “It’s a great goal for us.”
Chariho returns LaBelle, who averaged 12.4 points and 4.3 assists last season, at point guard.
“He’s going to be a good scoring point guard and he can shoot the 3,” Downey said.
Boschwitz led the team in rebounding with 5.8 per game last season. He also averaged 7.4 points.
“He’s a good leader and he can finish around the basket. He kind of does a lot for us,” Downey said.
Flynn is the team’s best on-ball defender who also likes to drive to the basket.
Graham can get to the basket; Morkis and Niziolek can both shoot the 3. Allen and Kyle McGovern will also play key roles. Downey said the team’s man-to-man defense is already in a good spot and the team looks to improve on that.
Coach’s take: “Our No. 1 goal is to win a D-II championship. We think it is something that is realistic. We have other goals to meet to get there. Not making the playoffs made these guys work harder in the offseason. Our other goal is to win the [WCCU] holiday basketball tournament.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.