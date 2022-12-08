Head coach: Corey Downey (11th season). Assistant coaches: Adam Champlin, Dom Ciringione, Brock Taylor.
Last year: Chariho finished 14-11, losing in OT in the D-II quarterfinals and in the first round of the state tournament.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Jeremiah Graham (F, captain), Kyle McGovern (F, captain), Chris Niziolek (G, captain), Riley Reed (F, captain). Juniors: Mason Cabida (F), Chris Kozlosky (G).
New to varsity:
Senior: Myles Price (G). Junior: Owen Apice (G). Sophomore: Sean Westnedge (G). Freshman: Dylan Dugas (F).
Outlook: Chariho returns one of the top players in Division II last season in the 6-2 Graham.
Graham averaged 15.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last season. He can score around the basket, from midrange and beyond the 3-point line (he made 26 treys last season).
Coach Downey said Graham has improved, which is bad news for the rest of the league.
“He’s much more consistent with finishing around the basket. He’s knocking down midrange jumpers and he’s a monster on the boards,” Downey said. “He’s a great player to coach, love having him on the team.”
Reed, Niziolek, McGovern and Kozlosky will round out the starting lineup.
“I hope we really focus on sharing the basketball and being a really scrappy defensive team,” Downey said. “They all got better and we are better as a team.”
Tyler LaBelle, a first-team D-II selection last season who averaged 14 points a game, is not on the team’s roster.
Coach’s take: “We are just trying to get better each day. Losing last year in the quarters has fueled them to hopefully get back to that point.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.