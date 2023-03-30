Head coach: Matt Clarke (second season). Assistant coaches: Justin Kazarian, Josh Silva.
Last season: Chariho finished 11-11, 9-9 Division II. The Chargers lost to Narragansett in the D-II semifinals.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Caden Babcock (2B-OF), Alan Carpenter (SS-C-P, captain), Ryan Cormier (1B-3B-OF-P, captain), Trevor Crowley (2B-C), Liam Currier (1B-3B), Jakob Jemal (OF-1B), Brendan McGovern (3B-OF-P), Kyle McGovern (OF-P), Jack Stevens (OF-1B-P, captain). Junior: Brady Anderson (2B-SS-P, captain). Sophomores: Adam Carpenter (SS-2B-P), Ethan Elderkin (IF-OF-P).
New to varsity:
Seniors: Nolan Goldstein (OF-2B), Lucas Ricci (2B-OF). Juniors: Boone Bessette (OF), Darren Clarke (C-2B).
Outlook: Chariho expects to challenge for the Division II title this season with a senior-laden lineup.
Cormier and Adam Carpenter will be the top two pitchers. Kyle McGovern and Stevens will throw in the third spot of the rotation. Anderson will also get innings as he recovers from an injury.
Currier and Cormier will play first base. Babcock, Adam Carpenter and Elderkin will see time at second.
Alan and Adam Carpenter will play shortstop. Brendan McGovern and Elderkin will be at third base. Clarke and Alan Carpenter will catch.
Bessette and Elderkin will see time in left. Stevens will be in center field; Kyle McGovern in right.
“Depth is our biggest strength. We have an enormous senior class and they’ve been playing together since they were 8,” Clarke said. “We have a lot of guys that can contribute all over the field. We have a really good freshman class that could see time on the varsity roster.”
Clarke said the Chargers need to eliminate mistakes and put together timely hits.
“We kind of ran out of gas when we got to the final four. The team that doesn’t make mistakes makes it [to the finals]. We left a lot of runners on base when we shouldn’t,” Clarke said.
Coach’s take: “Even more so than last year, our goal is to win the title. We are really not losing a whole big part of our lineup. There is no reason in my mind we can’t be in that final game and win it.”
— Keith Kimberlin
