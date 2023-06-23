STONINGTON — Stonington High's boys indoor track team featured perhaps the school's best 1-2 punch ever in Josh Mooney and Ryan Gruczka this winter.
Already featuring All-State and All-New England honors as well as Division I college offers, Mooney, a hurdler and multi-event whiz headed to UConn, and Gruczka, a long-distance ace headed to Northeastern, only added to their loaded legacies. They led Stonington to a second-place finish in the ECC Division II meet and a repeat Class S state title with their record performances.
Topping Mooney's long list of credits was an All-America honor after he finished third in the New Balance Nationals in the 60-meter high hurdles in March. He registered a state-record time of 7.8 to break the 7.88 mark set by Norwich Free Academy legend Myles Bradley (Stanford) set in 2005.
"Josh received a congratulatory phone call from Myles, who was one of the best ECC track and field athletes ever," Stonington coach Ben Bowne said. "Josh is in that elite company of ECC track athletes historically. He just kept posting better and better times and jumps all season."
Mooney won the New England title in the 55 high hurdles in 7.39 after he was first in the State Open 55 hurdles (7.26). Mooney, who won the CIAC Decathlon title in the last two spring outdoor track seasons, also showed his versatility by finishing third in the State Open with a 21-6½ mark in the long jump.
Mooney also helped the Bears repeat as ECC Division II champs by earning ECC first team after winning the 55-meter dash, 55 hurdles and long jump at the ECC Division II meet to kick off his postseason surge.
Gruczka was impressive as well this winter, earning All-America status at the New Balance Nationals. He was fifth in the mile (4:20.19), fifth in the 1,600 (4:19.48) and sixth in the 1,500 (4:04.01).
At the ECC meet, he won the 1,600 and 3,200 to earn ECC first team. At the state level, he anchored the winning 4x800 relay, won the 1,000 and was second in the 1,600 at the Class S meet.
"Ryan is a tremendous competitor," Bowne said. "He made up about 40 yards to pass the leader in the last relay of the 4x800 at the state meet, crushing that relay's spirit by running him down. Not only was he a great individual runner, he was terrific on our relays."
Bowne knew he had proven commodities in Mooney and Gruczka. But for Stonington to realize its potential this winter, the Bears needed others to develop and contribute. They certainly did.
Sergio de Oliveira, a soccer player, won the ECC and Class S 3,200 (9:59.87).
"Sergio is a hard-worker and loves to run," Bowne said. "He really applied himself this winter. His win in the 3,200 at the states locked up the meet for us."
Landon Pelletier, Oliver Cooke and Anders Dahl joined Gruczka to earn ECC honors and a state crown in the 4x800. That foursome also won the ECC and Class S sprint medley relay.
Dahl also shone individually by winning the ECC meet pole vault to earn ECC first team. He was also sixth in the Class S 600.
