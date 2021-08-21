The Stonington Open tennis tournament took place at Stonington High on Saturday. Proceeds benefit the girls tennis team at the school and Safe Futures, which serves those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and trafficking in southeastern Connecticut, according to the organization’s website. This is the second year of the tournament. It was organized by Stonington tennis players Maddie Hamm, Mia Lewandowski and Grace Milne.
