Johnny Meyerle, right, of Monroe, and Lucas Huesman, of Stonington, dressed in Halloween garb competing in the USAC Pro & Category 1,2,3 class race. A field of cyclocross riders from novices, juniors to USAC pros competed in a series of races on the grounds of Princeton CarbonWorks in Mystic on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in the first of a two-week training race series. Races typically take place in the autumn and winter, and consist of many laps on a short course featuring wooded trails, grass, steep hills and obstacles requiring the rider to quickly dismount, carry the bike while navigating the obstruction and remount. The second series of races will take place on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the same venue. Due to the COVID pandemic spectators are limited to racers and their family members only. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
