Narragansett shortstop Greg Menry, right, and Chariho’s Caleb Locke wait for the umpire’s call on an attempted steal of second base during a District 3 Little League under-12 tournament game Tuesday at Dow Field in Hope Valley. Locke was called out on the play. The contest was suspended by weather and continued on Thursday, with Chariho winning 3-2. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.